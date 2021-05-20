Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax TV: Running for Governor to Bring Change

Andrew Giuliani, who formally announced his candidacy for governor of New York earlier this week, said on Newsmax TV Thursday that he chose to run because he believes his state "has to change and has to change now because there has been a "lack of leadership" for over a decade under current Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Democrat governor, Giuliani told Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America," has done "everything that he possibly can" to disincentivize businesses from not only building in the Empire State to staying there, and the 35-year-old son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani promised that will change if he's elected, from the first day he arrives in Albany.

"We're gonna make sure that one, we cut taxes," said Giuliani, who is running as a Republican. "We're gonna work through the legislature to cut taxes."

He said that won't be so easy, considering the powers a governor has, but still, he'll push to deregulate businesses and "cut the red tape" that hinders their operations.

"We're gonna allow businesses to make sure that they can succeed instead of actually being layered over by these regulations," said Giuliani, who had worked in the White House as an aide to former President Donald Trump.

"I saw that from the White House and that deregulation, I really think, was the number one thing that ended up producing African American unemployment, the lowest in American history to Asian American, Hispanic American and guess what? Overall unemployment went down (from where it was) before man walked on the moon in 1969."

Major job providers have been moving to Florida and other states in recent years, Giuliani said, and he wants that to change.

"I love Gov. Ron DeSantis, but it's going to be a lot tougher for Gov. DeSantis under Gov. Giuliani than it has been under Gov. Cuomo," he promised.

Giuliani said he's gotten a lot of advice from his father, but added that his mother, journalist Donna Hanover, has also been helpful not only with his political ambitions but with his job at Newsmax TV, where he was a contributor before disclosing he was considering a campaign for governor.

"She's been amazing and saying, look. Your message is really good. Just make sure you understand how to deliver it," he said. "She has a great political mind herself."

Giuliani also said he is pledging, in his first year, to push for increasing the cap for school vouchers adding that his school choice platform, ironically, would help more traditional Democrats than Republicans.

He added that he spoke with Trump this week, and the former president is "impressed" with his campaign rollout but isn't making an endorsement yet.

"He's got other friends in the race, too ... if I was still working at the White House, what I would tell him is if you have multiple friends in the race, sit back, watch, see, ultimately how they run and at some point. in the winter, maybe next spring go and make your endorsement," said Giuliani.

