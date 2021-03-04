Rep. Lee Zeldin to Newsmax TV: Cuomo's Time's Up; I Might Run

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's time is up, according to Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who is officially weighing a run for governor of New York, adding New Yorkers are ready for a Republican lawmaker to take office.

"I do believe that there's a commonality among New Yorkers regardless of whether you're Republican, Democrat, independent, that they believe that Andrew Cuomo's been there too long; it's time to go," Zeldin told Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."

"There's a desire to save our state. People are upset with the attacks on our freedoms, our wallets, and our safety."

Zeldin told host Sean Spicer he has decided this week — after numerous calls urging him to end Cuomo's reign — he will indeed weigh a run for governor, but stopped short of sharing a concrete timeline of when his candidacy will be announced.

"The time may be right," Zeldin said. "The fact is that you have one-party rule in New York City, in Albany, and in Washington, D.C. — 2022 is going to be a good year for Republicans.

"And certainly Andrew Cuomo — this is the expiration date of his governorship. The reservoir of goodwill is empty, his house of cards of support is collapsing."

Zeldin said he is surprised Cuomo is even considering another run.

"Rational people would say between the nursing home directive, the allegations that have come out on bullying, harassment, the abuse, the intimidation, that he would heed the calls and go," Zeldin said. "Or maybe he'd be impeached, maybe be indicted, there's a lot that can develop."

