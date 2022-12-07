Rep. Andrew Clyde to Newsmax: Big Tech Should Not Be Able to Censor for Government

There must be a separation between government and social media and a way to prevent the two from colluding to silence users, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Clyde filed the Free Speech Defense Act on Wednesday, in order to preclude government and social media collusion.

"I think it's very important that we maintain separation of the federal government from being involved in social media and what social media does," Clyde told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "There should be no collusion between the federal government and between social media to silence conservative voices."

"Whether it's a pro-gun issue, it's a pro-life, whatever it is, when social media gets involved at the request of the federal government, then that's a violation of the Constitution. That's illegal."

Clyde also addressed the Senate runoff in his state, where incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., held off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, saying Republicans "need a better ground game" and "we need to get people out to vote."

