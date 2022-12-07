Trump Attorney Habba to Newsmax: Fired Twitter Lawyer's History 'Telling'

It's "telling" that Jim Baker, the Twitter attorney who was been fired for his role in blocking the Hunter Biden laptop story, had links with the FBI, Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"He was an individual that worked for the FBI, and he was part of the Russiagate, Russia hoax," Habba said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "He got transferred and got a new job out of the FBI at Twitter."

Then Baker, "the same individual that helps the DNC [Democratic National Committee], works with the DNC attorneys, goes to Twitter and helps them in flagging Twitter feeds that they don't want and they want to censor," she said.

And that "is a really frightening thing for the American people, because we're not really seeing what is and is not the truth when somebody decides what they want you to see," said Habba. "It's so disappointing."

Such evidence of suppressions and bipartisan censorship is "very un-American," she added. "So we see what happened in the past. But what are we going to do about it in the future? That's what I'm worried about.

"What are we going to do about it for the American people so that we can have a venue where we can learn what is actually going on in Washington, and can we trust politicians? It's incredibly frightening for me."

As an attorney, Habba said she'd like to say that lawsuits can be filed, but "even with the justice system and the judges, I've seen some real corruption and divisiveness that shouldn't be happening in the legal system."

Also on Wednesday, Habba addressed the controversy about her client, Trump, after he said on his Truth Social page this past Saturday that the "massive fraud" in the 2020 election "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

Trump has since denied that he was calling for the termination of the Constitution, and Habba said he "feels wronged," and with the additional information that is being released, he sees what he says had "truth to it."

However, she said she doesn't think there's anything that can be done now about the 2020 election, and it's time to move forward.

"We should look forward and try and fix the problem moving ahead, fix election problems in Arizona, and try and take a look at why these issues keep happening," said Habba.

Habba also spoke out about the convictions of two Trump Organization subsidiaries on charges of tax fraud.

"This is the problem when you have a person who has shown greed and greed happens in a lot of companies," said Habba, speaking of former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to charges that he had manipulated the company's books to illegally reduce his taxes on $1.7 million in fringe benefits.

"He also said that he was doing it for himself," said Habba. "I think the jury got this one wrong."

Trump is also facing a $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Habba said she, and Trump, do not feel they can get a "fair shake in New York."

"I have been able to overturn the Southern District of New York during the appellate process, but why should any individual have to go through that expense and that trial to get out of the New York system … in New York, with the Trump name you're going to be treated differently. I would love to see a world where, yes, he has to go answer questions, fight, fight and go on trials. That's fine, but at least let it be fair, and let it be impartial."

