Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: BLM Is a 'Woke;' 'Corrupt Organization'

Last week, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., introduced legislation to change the name of Black Lives Matter Plaza to Liberty Plaza. Clyde told Newsmax on Tuesday that the change needed to be made because "Black Lives Matter is very divisive. It's a woke organization. It's a corrupt organization. It's a defund the police organization. And we don't need a massive billboard, multiple blocks long supporting that in our nation's capital."

On Monday, crews began removing the BLM mural mere blocks from the White House that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had created during the height of the riots in 2020. Bowser told NBC4 out of Washington that her decision was not a reflection of Clyde’s bill and had been made in conjuction with plans by the America 250 commission. Regardless, Clyde thanked the mayor for her actions on the matter and said the change needed to be made to reflect the goals of the nation’s capital.

"This place should be a city where we unify people, where America comes together. And that mural on the street was anything but that. It was very divisive. It's right in front of the White House. It's kind of an in-your-face to the president. And so, it needed to go away. And this was the opportunity to make it go away and to bring Washington, D.C, and America back together," Clyde said during an appearance on "National Report."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com