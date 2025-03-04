DC Mayor Bowser Signals Removal of BLM Plaza

Washington D.C.'s Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday the city may paint over the giant Black Lives Matter mural near the White House.

"We have long considered Black Lives Matter Plaza's evolution and the plaza will be part of DC's America 250 mural project, where we will invite students and artists to create new murals across all eight wards," Bowser said in a statement on X:

"The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts."

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., issued a proposal to withhold funds from D.C. unless the plaza is renamed "Liberty Plaza."

The bill, under House review, demands the removal of "Black Lives Matter" from all official D.C. materials