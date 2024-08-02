Missouri AG Bailey to Newsmax: Harris Flew Illegal Migrants Into State

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax on Friday that Missourians have a right "to know how many illegal aliens border czar Kamala Harris transported illegally into our state" under the now shuttered humanitarian parole program.

Bailey joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the lawsuit he filed earlier this week to get the answer. Commonly referred to as the "CHNV program," close to half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were flown into the U.S., including Missouri.

"I had to file a lawsuit this week on that issue as well, because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refused to turn over documents related to these illegal flights," Bailey told Schmitt. "It's a felony offense in Missouri to knowingly transport a criminal alien into or through this state. We sent a demand letter."

Bailey filed the lawsuit on Monday, and on Friday, the Biden administration abruptly halted the program over allegations of widespread fraud. An internal DHS report found thousands of sponsors for the migrants listing fake Social Security numbers and phone numbers, including in some instances those that belonged to people who were dead.

"We know that back in May, the House committee confirmed what the Center on Immigration Studies had already said, which was that 45 airports in the United States were being used for these illicit flights, two of them here in Missouri — in St. Louis and Kansas City," Bailey added. "And the people of the state of Missouri deserve to know how many illegal aliens border czar Kamala Harris transported illegally into our state."

