Andrei Illarionov to Newsmax: 'Calculated' Putin Is Not 'Losing His Mind'

Media, if not U.S. intelligence officials, that suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin is acting irrationally because he is in cognitive decline are underestimating the danger, former Putin economic adviser Andrei Illarionov told Newsmax.

Putin is a "persistent," "calculated" man who is determined to take on Ukraine, Europe and even the United States, Illarionov warned on Thursday's "Spicer & Co."

"I will definitely tell you that neither before, not now, Putin does not demonstrate anything that he is losing his mind," Illarionov, a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy, told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"He's very concentrated. He's very calculated; he's very precise. He knows what he wants, and he's trying to implement his policy and achieve his goal. He's very, very persistent in getting what he wants."

Illarionov said that intelligence suggesting Putin was ill or in mental decline is a "clear distraction" and yet another case of misinformation in the U.S. intelligence community.

"He was able to fool, actually, all the main powers," Illarionov said, speaking with a thick eastern European accent.

"Now, we're once again we're dealing with a very serious problem with intelligence," he continued. "Putin is pretty smart, very organized, very calculated, and continues his attack on Ukraine — and not only on the Ukraine, against Europe, and against the United States."

Knowing Putin, Illarionov stressed that NATO, if not U.S., military action is the only way to stop Russia's advances on Ukraine and Europe in his goal to reconstitute the territorial lines of the old Soviet Union.

"Putin is employing hardware policies," Illarionov continued. "It is a military attack. Military attack cannot be stopped by U.N. resolution. Military attack cannot be stopped by so-called soft diplomacy that we heard so much, I've heard, from the White House and from the State Department.

"Another option is [there's] still space for diplomacy. We see on our screens, this space of diplomacy: hundreds and thousands of peaceful citizens being killed by Russian rockets, missiles, tanks, planes.

"So, these hardware attacks can be stopped by hardware response: There is no other way."

Also, oligarchs hold no sway over the increasingly isolated Putin, who will take only his own advice, Illarionov warned.

"The so-called oligarchs do not have any real influence on decision-making process in the Kremlin," Illarionov said. "Mr. Putin is pretty isolated, and he created almost totalitarian dictatorship where only him who takes decisions. None of oligarchs can have any influence on this decision-making process.

"Whatever you, or the United States, the world would do with oligarchs, it might be very good, but it would not change the policy planning and policy implementation on part of Putin.

"The only thing that can really stop Putin in Ukraine and in Europe, this is a resistance. Resistance that is being produced by Ukrainian military, while all Ukrainian people that heroically resisting these aggressions."

Also, Illarionov said, NATO and the U.S. should consider enforcing a limited no-fly zone in western Ukraine to supply humanitarian aid, if not weapons, ammunition and other lethal aid.

"That really can stop this aggression," he concluded.

