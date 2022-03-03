×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | vladimir putin | nato | invasion | kyiv

Why Did Putin Gamble Russia's Wealth, Power Over Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 March 2022 06:39 AM

Every day that his army's grueling, bloody slog toward Kyiv continues, an increasingly isolated Russian President Vladimir Putin risks more of his soldier's lives, his country's treasure, and his own regime's viability – leading many observers to wonder how the infamously strategic Putin calculated that the costly invasion of Ukraine would be worth it.

The Kremlin's global reputation has crumbled in the days since Russian troops entered their neighbor's territory on Putin's premise that Russia could not feel "safe, develop, and exist" due to an ongoing threat from modern Ukraine.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Every day that his army's grueling, bloody slog toward Kyiv continues, an increasingly isolated Russian President Vladimir Putin risks more of his soldier's lives, his country's treasure, and his own regime's viability.
vladimir putin, nato, invasion, kyiv
897
2022-39-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 06:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved