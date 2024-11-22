WATCH TV LIVE

Amed Khan to Newsmax: Occupation 'Miserable' for Ukrainians

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 08:49 PM EST

Philanthropist Amed Khan, founder of the Amed Khan Foundation, detailed the misery that Ukrainians are experiencing under Russian occupation, telling Newsmax that sexual violence and torture are commonplace.

Khan, who has been on the ground in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, organizing refugee evacuations and distributing aid, joined “The Record With Greta Van Susteren” on Friday to discuss what he’s seen.

“Well, right now, the major real issue is the actual length of the front line, the villages that are being overtaken over the last few weeks or months. And life under Russian occupation is just miserable,” Khan said. “I've been in many, many villages which have been liberated. I've come sort of the day or the day after liberation. And when you talk to the people about what life was under Russian occupation, it's just miserable. From sexual violence to torture to destroying a culture, to burning library books and changing the spelling of your name."

“On the front line, that's the misery. And that's what villagers who are in villages that are under threat are looking at,” said Khan, whose group has provided more than $50 million in aid to Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.

Khan said that he’s currently outside of Dnipro, which was targeted by a Russian ICBM on Thursday.

“I was around and … it was really, it was really scary, actually,” he said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


