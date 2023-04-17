×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alvin bragg | donald trump | house judiciary | new york city | hypocrisy | crime

Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Dems Turned Field Hearing Into Circus

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 09:49 AM EDT

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., on Monday said a House Judiciary Committee "field hearing" in New York City is intended "to show the hypocrisy" of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his pursuit of former President Donald Trump amid the city's own crime woes.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fitzgerald said he's not expecting Bragg to show up and lamented the "circus" the hearing had been turned into by Democrats.

"This hearing in Manhattan invited the District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He was invited," committee member Fitzgerald said. "I'm not anticipating that he'll be a part of that. But you can see kind of with the comments and this countersuit that happened against [committee] chairman [Jim] Jordan [R-Ohio] all highlights that this has become a real circus. And unfortunately, I think there are even some members of the committee, Democrats, that will be there today, that are going to go along with the whole charade."

According to Fitzgerald, talks began weeks ago about "whether or not there would be a way to kind of demonstrate and show the hypocrisy of what we're seeing at the district attorney office."

"At the end of the day, chairman Jordan and the members agreed that this is something so significant and what [Bragg] has done with the political persecution of President Trump that it would be … two different things that we could work on at the same time. Let's talk a little bit about District Attorney Bragg and the issues going on and in New York City, and at the same time he's got the resources and time and can put forth the effort to go after the former president, so we thought a way of highlighting all of that."

Fitzgerald said eight witnesses will be called — six invited by Republicans and two called by Democrats — who will elaborate on what he asserted has been a 23% spike in crimes in New York City.

"A number have either family members who've been victims of their crimes … or have made it their goal to highlight this," Fitzgerald said, adding New York City Mayor Eric Adams — who denies there is a crime spike — is "playing with percentages… he's playing loose with the idea that there's specific crimes that are not unique to New York."

Fitzgerald also said he expects his state of Wisconsin to continue to be important in the presidential race in 2024.

"There are two key areas … Milwaukee and Dane County," which is the county where Madison is located. "They are locked down by the Democrats," he acknowledged.

But in "the rural part" of the state, "it's Trump country."

When it comes times for the Democratic Party to hold its convention in Chicago, he said, it'll be "interesting."

"[It's] crime ridden … there's a ton of issues," he said of the planned site. "Interesting selection. They're going to have their hands full with security there."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., on Monday said a House Judiciary Committee "field hearing" in New York City is intended "to show the hypocrisy" of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his pursuit of former President Donald Trump amid the city's own crime woes.
alvin bragg, donald trump, house judiciary, new york city, hypocrisy, crime
532
2023-49-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved