Dershowitz to Newsmax: Grand Jury Could Save Trump From Indictment

Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax that the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump might prevent Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from issuing charges.

Joining "Spicer & Co." on Monday, the "Get Trump" author explained that attorney Robert Costello might have convinced some jurors with his testimony against his former client Michael Cohen.

Costello's comments, among other potential holes in the prosecution, might also be causing some to second-guess charges even from within the Manhattan district attorney's office, Dershowitz suggested.

"If I were a young lawyer in Bragg's office — and some of the young lawyers were my students — I would be saying to him, 'You can't do this,'" Dershowitz said, adding that he suspects "there's some dissension going on within the office."

"You cannot ethically put a witness on the stand who you know will lie to the jury," he continued. "And you know that Michael Cohen is going to the jury. He lied to his lawyer. He lied to the government. ... He's never told the truth."

His comments arrive as reports of Trump's indictment by the New York grand jury last week failed to materialize, with sources now indicating that it will either happen in the coming days or not at all.

Bragg's office has argued that Trump's 2016 presidential campaign reimbursed Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors also hold that Trump had an affair with Daniels more than a decade prior and that the transaction could constitute political extortion, regardless of Cohen's alleged reimbursement.

But in addition to Costello testifying that Cohen is an incredible witness, an unearthed 2018 letter to the Federal Election Commission has caused even more doubts in the DA's case.

In the letter, Cohen's attorney Stephen Ryan attests that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly."

