Dershowitz to Newsmax: Left-Wing McCarthyism Targets Trump Defenders

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday that any judge who rules in favor of former President Donald Trump as he fights legal battles on several fronts will be subject to the kind of ridicule that suspected communists faced during the era of Sen. Joe McCarthy in the 1950s.

"If you are perceived as enabling Trump in the in the [left-wing] communities of New York and Washington, D.C., your personal life will be affected; and judges are influenced by that," Dershowitz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "That's why there cannot be a trial of Trump either in Manhattan or in the District of Columbia, because no judge will have the courage to throw out the case and have their personal and family and professional lives ruined.

"We are living in an age of left-wing McCarthyism, and I went through the original McCarthyism. This is extraordinarily dangerous."

Dershowitz said he was outraged when an attorney for Trump, Evan Corcoran, was forced to testify Friday in front of a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents a week after a federal judge waived Corcoran's attorney-client privilege because the judge believed Trump lied to Corcoran.

"Look, if a judge rules that if a client lies to his lawyer, the privilege is waived, I have to tell you: I've been doing this 60 years," Dershowitz said, "I think virtually every client I have ever had has lied to me. It's a common thing.

"... The idea that the privilege is waived by a client lying to his lawyer totally eviscerates the privilege."

Dershowitz said in his new book, "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law," he devotes a chapter on how anyone in the legal profession who has defended Trump is being targeted.

The 65 Project, which was founded by Democratic consultant and former senior Clinton administration official Melissa Moss, is seeking to disbar 111 lawyers in 26 states who worked on Trump's post-2020 election lawsuits, according to Axios.

"It's part of a process of get Trump," Dershowitz said. "And I didn't invent the term 'get Trump.' That was invented by the attorney general of New York [Letitia James], who ran on the campaign, 'If you elect me, I will get Trump.'

"This is one of the most dangerous periods of American law and lawlessness."

