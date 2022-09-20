Alina Habba to Newsmax: DOJ Is Panicking, Wants 'October Surprise'

Lawyers for former President Trump and for the DOJ held a hearing for the first time Tuesday with Special Master Raymond Dearie, who was appointed to conduct an independent review of records taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, joined Newsmax to break down the hearing’s details.

Appearing on “Rob Schmitt Tonight” on Tuesday, Habba told host Rob Schmitt that the hope for a special master was that the special master would mediate the issue of which documents are considered personal records, which is governed by the Presidential Records Act. The DOJ conducted the raid, in Habba’s opinion, because the November midterms are coming and they wanted an “October surprise.” However, Dearie said he did not want to do look at the classified documents, which, according to Habba, was the whole purpose of the special master.

However, Habba praised U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who had appointed Dearie as Special Master, for giving a Nov. 30 deadline for Dearie to complete his work, saying that “that’s a problem if you're politicizing an agenda, because the November midterms will come and go, and they will not get done what they want to do, which is basically trying to take down Donald Trump. That's my opinion. But it is what it is, and that's why they're pushing, they’re appealing.”

The DOJ is currently appealing to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Cannon’s ruling and allow them to continue reviewing the documents they seized, even as the special master is reviewing them.

“They're panicking,” Habba added. “This is what happens. This is not what the DOJ is supposed to do. This is not what the FBI is supposed to do. But that is what I think is happening,” Habba continued.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!