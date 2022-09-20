Trump to Newsmax: DOJ Leaders 'Weaponized' Department, FBI

Justice Department leadership has "weaponized" the DOJ and the FBI "like never has happened in the United States" before, former President Donald Trump, speaking out about his first visit to his Mar-a-Lago home after it was searched almost two months ago, said in an exclusive interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

And, Trump told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," he had conversations about releasing the video footage of the raid and said it resembled a "military coup."

"They would rather not have me [release the footage] because of the safety of the FBI agents that swarmed the place," Trump said. "I don't think they wanted to swarm it. If you want to know the truth.

"I have a great relationship with people in the FBI ... and for the safety of the people that are in the footage, they've asked us not to. Not to put it out. But we do have it."

Meanwhile, Trump insisted that he and his team have "followed the rules" about the documents and that he is stunned that there was a raid "on the house of a former president who is very popular. I mean, I did get more votes than any sitting president in history," and now the home is "not the same."

"You walk in and you say these people are in here and in your bedroom, and they were in Barron's room and Melania's room," Trump said. "I mean, when you think, how terrible it is."

He added that his wife felt "very violated" that the agents were in her bedroom.

"They go into a closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else?" said Trump. "And it wasn't left the way they found it … I think it's a disgrace that a thing like this could happen."

But again he stressed, "We didn't do anything wrong. I didn't do anything wrong. There was nothing done wrong."

"You take a look at the Presidential Records Act," he continued. "That's what you have to go by, I guess. I mean, that's what I'm told, and you sit. You negotiate. You try working it out. And if you don't, I guess there's a procedure if you can't work it out."

But the DOJ and the Biden administration are "trying to make such a big deal" of the documents "because what they want to do is politicize everything," Trump said. "Everything's got to be politics. Meanwhile, the administration is only good at "disinformation and cheating on elections," said Trump. "That's all they're good at. They're not good at running a country.

"They're horrible on policy — their policy of defunding the police and open borders and destroying our country and leaving Afghanistan."

