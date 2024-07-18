Habba, in Emotional Speech, Praises Trump, 'My Friend'

Donald Trump's unwavering support "not only shaped my career but has inspired other young women with big dreams," Alina Habba, an attorney for the former president, said Thursday during an impassioned speech at the Republican National Convention.

"I have had the great privilege of representing President Donald J. Trump. … As a devout Catholic, a proud first generation Arab American woman, and a feisty Jersey girl who is fed up with far-left corruption in Washington, President Trump championed my journey, empowering me to be who I became today. His unwavering support not only shaped my career but has inspired other young women with big dreams. President Trump loves this country. He does. And he lifts up those around him," she added.

"To my children, Luke, Chloe, and Parker. He's the man with one heck of a golf swing that lets them ride in a golf cart with some of the world's most famous golfers, so they feel included in mom's job. And by the way, he can kick some of those guys' butts. To my husband, whose family members have survived the Holocaust. He is a champion of the Jewish faith. To my Iraqi parents, he is a mentor to their daughter. But to me, he is my friend."

Habba, who represented Trump in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll in which the jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million, also said every attack on Trump "only strengthens our movement.

"The left's madness is only a sign of desperation. Sham indictments and baseless allegations will not deter us because the only crime President Trump has committed is loving America," she added.

