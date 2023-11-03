Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'We Are in a Banana Republic'

"I am not permitted to speak about the staff in the courtroom, that's correct," attorney and Donald Trump legal spokeswoman Alina Habba told Newsmax on Friday.

Habba was the subject of an expanded gag order issued by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Friday, prohibiting Habba and Trump's legal team from commenting about the judge's staff, namely his clerk, Allison Greenfield.

"I am not permitted to talk about the staff," Habba repeated in an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," hosted Friday by Kimberly Guilfoyle. "I'm a spokeswoman. I'm a lawyer. I am an advocate. We will handle this like we handle everything else with the appropriate vigor and appropriate measures that are in place — that we hope will still be in place."

Trump has already been fined $15,000 for twice violating the gag order handed down by Engoron. Trump's legal team has complained about eye rolls of Greenfield and her apparent "co-judging" — handing the judge 30 to 40 notes in one day, Trump's team noted. So, Engoron shut down Trump and his entire legal team, including Habba.

"Judicial ethics and judicial codes structure these items very, very clearly about bias, about the belief of bias, about impropriety, and it's very important for the public to have faith in the judicial system," Habba told Guilfoyle. "That's why these things are in place. That's why there are numerous rules in place to oversee and keep regulations on court systems."

"We are in a banana republic. We are in a situation right now, where [New York Attorney General] Letitia James is allowed to freely go out and rip whoever she wants to talk about before she even becomes the AG, before she has any knowledge of anything in the organization, to call them criminals, to call them frauds," Habba said.

"But then, when she comes in, she can go out and talk to about your fiancé [Donald Trump Jr.] and the Trump family and the president, a leading political candidate, say whatever she wants, and there is no gag order on her.

"The gag orders are one way and that is what we are seeing. That is what you do in communist countries when you want to silence your political opponents, and that is the current situation that we are dealing with, yes."

