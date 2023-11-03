×
Tags: donald trump | lawyers | staff | fraud

Judge Blasts Trump Lawyers for Attacking Staff

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 02:39 PM EDT

The New York judge in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial on Thursday blasted the former president's lawyers for attacking his staff, accusing attorney Chris Kise of sexism for his repeated jabs at law clerk Allison Greenfield.

"Do not refer to my staff again. She's a civil servant. She's doing what I ask her to do," state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron told Kise in court. "I sometimes think there may be a bit of misogyny in you referring to my female principal law clerk."

Engoron, who previously issued a gag order and fined Trump twice for targeting Greenfield, also warned Kise that he may expand the directive to the former president's lawyers.

"I am not a misogynist," Kise responded, according to media reports, noting that he's happily married and has a daughter.

"I assure you that's not the issue," fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba insisted, before complaining about Greenfield having improper influences over Engoron.

"I have an absolute unfettered right to get advice from my principal law clerk!" Engoron retorted after slamming the table.

"That's right!" he shouted. "Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don't have any right to see it."

Trump in a recent Truth Social post shared a post falsely claiming that Greenfield was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's "girlfriend."

The former president has twice violated the gag order, incurring $15,000 worth of fines.

Newsfront
