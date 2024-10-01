WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alina habba | joe biden | iran | israel | idf | kamala harris

Alina Habba to Newsmax: Biden Is 'Effectively a Place Holder'

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 07:06 PM EDT

While the United States faces crises at home and abroad, Alina Habba told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden "is effectively a place holder."

Earlier in the day, Iran launched a missile attack deep into the heart of Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli Defense Force has promised a response, inching the region closer to a full-scale war between Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Hurricane Helene ravaged vast swaths of the American southeast with the latest death figures at 140 across six states.

The legal spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump said that Americans "are not even feeling like we have a president," based on the tepid responses of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"He is effectively just a placeholder. And Kamala Harris is focused on the campaign. So the world, not just America, is watching. And as we've seen with the deterioration of our own borders, as we've seen with the deterioration of real leadership out of the White House, we are not only as a country in a state of crisis, but as a world," she said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Habba said the lack of leadership in Washington is showing the world that the U.S. is weak and vulnerable. "And as Americans, we do have a different responsibility. And I do believe that they [the world] looks to the White House and the Oval Office for strength. And when they see weakness, and when I mean they, I mean terrorist organizations, people like this, when they see that weakness, it puts us at a vulnerability like you've never seen. When America is failing, not just the country but the rest of the world also suffers."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
While the United States faces crises at home and abroad, Alina Habba told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden "is effectively a place holder."
alina habba, joe biden, iran, israel, idf, kamala harris
343
2024-06-01
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 07:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved