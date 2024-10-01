Alina Habba to Newsmax: Biden Is 'Effectively a Place Holder'

While the United States faces crises at home and abroad, Alina Habba told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden "is effectively a place holder."

Earlier in the day, Iran launched a missile attack deep into the heart of Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli Defense Force has promised a response, inching the region closer to a full-scale war between Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Hurricane Helene ravaged vast swaths of the American southeast with the latest death figures at 140 across six states.

The legal spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump said that Americans "are not even feeling like we have a president," based on the tepid responses of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"He is effectively just a placeholder. And Kamala Harris is focused on the campaign. So the world, not just America, is watching. And as we've seen with the deterioration of our own borders, as we've seen with the deterioration of real leadership out of the White House, we are not only as a country in a state of crisis, but as a world," she said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Habba said the lack of leadership in Washington is showing the world that the U.S. is weak and vulnerable. "And as Americans, we do have a different responsibility. And I do believe that they [the world] looks to the White House and the Oval Office for strength. And when they see weakness, and when I mean they, I mean terrorist organizations, people like this, when they see that weakness, it puts us at a vulnerability like you've never seen. When America is failing, not just the country but the rest of the world also suffers."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com