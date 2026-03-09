Habba to Newsmax: Trump Opposes War, Will Fight Terror

Alina Habba, senior adviser to the attorney general, told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump does not want war but absolutely will fight terrorism.

On "Ed Henry The Big Take," she said that Trump "is against war, but he is not for terror."

Habba said Trump's decision to attack Iran on Feb. 28 was the right one.

"We have been living under this terroristic regime. And same with the surrounding countries, by the way. And he's had enough," she said.

Habba said Trump's decision to carry out joint military strikes with Israel against Iran shows he will not stop defending the United States.

"So, I commend him. I'm proud of him," Habba said. "I've always been proud to stand with him, but especially today."

Habba said terrorism should not be allowed to continue.

The Iranian regime "is a terrorist regime. We've seen it time and time again," she said.

Habba added that the president should be commended for having the "cojones" to go after Iran's leaders — not just for the United States, but for the world.

She said that Democrats who support a continued funding block on the Department of Homeland Security in a time of conflict shows they do not stand for their country.

"So, when Democrats go as far as to lose all basis for loving this country and to defend things like terrorism, open borders, people coming in, raping our children, killing our citizens ... we don't stand for that."

She added that the block on DHS funding needs to end immediately.

"And there's nothing political about it. The fact that they're trying to spin this into a midterm [elections] situation is beyond the pale of ridiculous and frankly not surprising by them," Habba said.

Trump said on Monday that he would support the killing of Iran's new supreme leader if he won't agree to U.S. demands.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new man at the top, must agree to end Iran's nuclear development, current and former U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

"I'm not happy with him," Trump told the New York Post about his plans for Khamenei, son of the former Iranian leader who was killed by a military strike.

Trump previously said he should have a say in picking Iran's next ruler if Iran were to surrender unconditionally.

"I'm not going through this to end up with another Khamenei," Trump told Time magazine last week.

