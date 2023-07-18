Rep. Alford to Newsmax: New $1.3B Ukraine Package 'Goes Against Congress'

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax Tuesday that while the United States needs to continue supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, a new $1.3 billion weapons and aid package approved to go to that country "goes against the will of Congress."

"I do not agree with this," Alford, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said during "John Bachman Now" Tuesday. "Just last week, under the National Defense Authorization Act, in an amendment, we struck down an additional $300 million for aid and security and training for Ukraine."

Officials told Reuters Tuesday that the new weapons package includes air defenses, exploding drones, counter-drone systems, and ammunition.

The report said the United States has provided more than $10.8 billion in aid since the start of Fiscal Year 2023 on Oct. 1, 2022.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said in June that we have now sent Ukraine more than $113 billion in total aid since the war with Russia started in February, 2022.

"We hope this funding will help Ukraine continue to fend off Russia's attacks, but, as it stands, Americans lack a proper accounting of how our aid has worked thus far," Kennedy said in a press release. "Since the war began more than a year ago, the United States has given Ukraine more than $113 billion in aid."

Alford said the administration of President Joe Biden is going against the will of Congress and taxpayers by providing this new aid package, especially after Congress knocked down the last attempt to get more funding.

"Why, after Congress [blocked $330 million in new aid] did the administration go ahead and send another $1.3 billion worth of aid to Ukraine against the wishes of Congress and against the wishes of the taxpayers of the United States of America," Alford said. "We have already invested $100 billion so far in aid towards Ukraine."

He said that while he understands that the Ukrainian spring offensive in the war is "going well," and why some think the new aid package is warranted, he doesn't believe "U.S. money" alone will "get the job done."

Alford said there should be talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict and that Ukraine should not have to "cede" any of its sovereign territory to Russia "to an aggressor and bully like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin" in any negotiations.

"That sends the wrong message," he said. "Keep fighting. We will aid you where we can, but not another $1.3 billion. The taxpayers don't want it, the Congress doesn't want it. We need to stop."

