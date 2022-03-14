Ukraine MP Goncharenko to Newsmax: Putin Waging War of 'Terror'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging a war of "terror" against Ukraine's weakest citizens, including with an airstrike on a residential building in Kyiv early Monday, because he knows he can't beat the nation's army, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Alexey Goncharenko tells Newsmax.

"Putin is making terror now with Kyiv like he is with Mariupol," Goncharenko, speaking outside on a street near the center of Kyiv, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Monday. "He can't win [over] our army, those have weapons in their hands, so he's aiming at pregnant women, children, elderly people, those who cannot defend themselves."

This is why Ukraine needs more defense measures from the sky, he added, "just to defend our weaker people."

Goncharenko said three people were killed and 14 injured in the residential building attack, and that Russia is "aiming not at military targets, but absolutely civilian houses, buildings. One civilian building, which was hit, is just 100 meters from a big school, which is also damaged."

He added that about half of Kyiv's population of three million have left the city, but of the more than a million people left, many are elderly people or others who can't leave, including children and others who can't defend themselves.

But when asked about his own safety being on the street, considering his position in Ukraine's government, Goncharenko said that nobody is safe now in Ukraine.

"Putin is aiming at all [the] Ukrainian nation," he said. "He's very interested in the president, members of the Parliament, permanent politicians, but also he is aiming at just absolutely ordinary people. So we are all under attack."

Ukraine, meanwhile, has been insisting on direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, and Goncharenko told Newsmax that if he were to face off with Putin himself, he has a personal message for him.

"To put it in a personal way, I want to say to him, 'go f*** yourself,'" Goncharenko told Newsmax. "Sorry just to say it in the morning, but certainly our president should meet with him."

Ukraine's message to Putin is a clear one, he added.

"Just take your forces out of our country," said Goncharenko. "Leave our land. That's all. We never attacked Russia and don't have any intentions to do this. We just want you to leave our land and just to give us the possibility to live [our] lives."

