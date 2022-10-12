Ukraine MP Goncharenko to Newsmax: Biden 'Right' to Refuse Putin Meeting

President Joe Biden is "absolutely right" for not wanting to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine at the G20 summit in Bali in November, as a meeting with the Russian leader would be "toxic," Ukrainian Member of Parliament Alexey Goncharenko told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I want to thank the president for these words," Goncharenko told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "[That] was a very good remark, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and that is absolutely right."

Biden, during an interview on CNN Tuesday night, said he does not see "any rationale" to meet with Putin for a sit-down meeting, but added that talks would also depend "on specifically what he wanted to talk about."

If the Russian leader wanted to talk about jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner, Biden said, he'd be open to talking to him.

"He's acted brutally," Biden said of the Russian leader. "I think he's committed war crimes. And so I don't, I don't see any rationale to meet with him now."

Goncharenko told Newsmax he believes it would be "toxic" to speak with Putin or shake his hand.

"He's really a war criminal like President Biden said, and to speak with a criminal like that is something not very good," he said, adding that Putin would be "desperate" to show up at the G-20 summit.

"He would be a pariah there, and that would be a clear signal about what he is doing, and it is absolutely unacceptable in the world in the 21st century," said Goncharenko. "I think it would be a cold shower for Putin, and the whole world should see that he is a pariah, and such things will never be tolerated."

When asked if he thinks the American people should have a say about how the war plays out, as so much money has been spent, Goncharenko said he wanted to remind people that Ukraine is not only fighting for itself.

"We are very thankful to the American people for all the support that Ukraine is receiving, but I just want to remind you that Ukraine is fighting not just for ourselves," he said. "We are fighting for the whole free world, and the United States is leading the free world. We are fighting for our common values."

Putin also made himself "absolutely clear" in his Kremlin speech when the Ukrainian territories were annexed when he said "this is his war against the West and the Anglo Saxons," he said.

Even though "there have been no Anglo Saxons for more than 1,000 years," Putin "clearly meant the United States and the United Kingdom," said Goncharenko. "This is his work against NATO, but it's happening on Ukrainian territory, and we are now on the front line."

If Ukraine wins, he added, it will be a "common victory, a victory for the free world," but if Ukraine loses, "this will mean a disaster in the world" that could involve U.S. troops.

Putin must also receive a "very clear signal" that it would be a "suicide" move for him to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Goncharenko said.

"In 1994, Ukraine was a nuclear power, and we voluntarily gave up nuclear weaponry under guarantees of free countries of our territorial integrity and serenity," he said. "I don't want to see nuclear war in the world, and nobody does."

