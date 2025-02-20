Alex Acosta to Newsmax: Trump Thinks Chavez-DeRemer Is 'Just Right'

Former Trump Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's feels his nominee for Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is "just right."

On Wednesday, Chavez-DeRemer fielded questions from both Republicans and Democrats during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Acosta noted that her skeptics on both sides of the aisle prove she's the right choice.

"Some folks think that she's too liberal, some folks think she's too conservative. President Trump thinks that she's just right. And he thinks that because he knows there are men and women in America, the construction worker, the truck driver, the waiter or waitress that really want representation in government. They love President Trump. And the labor secretary is their voice in the cabinet. And that's why he picked her," Acosta said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Host Marc Lotter then asked Acosta about the Democrats obsession with Elon Musk and his DOGE initiative, to which the former labor secretary said the naysayers need to "get over the fear mongering."

"They need to come up with an actual plan. They need to realize that America wants folks in Washington that want to govern. DOGE is out there saving millions, if not billions of dollars every day. They have found contracts at multiple cabinet agencies that are just not needed. They have identified bank accounts that weren't known about. They are doing a great job. And so let's stop the fear mongering," Acosta added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com