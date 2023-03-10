Alex Acosta to Newsmax: Americans 'Reengaging with Economy'

Former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta told Newsmax on Friday that Americans are "reengaging with the economy" after President Joe Biden announced that over 300,000 new jobs were added last month.

"It was a very good jobs report … it came in hotter than expected, 311,000 new jobs," Acosta said on "National Report." "The backstory here and what isn't being focused on as much is: Why did unemployment go up at the same time, right? We're creating more jobs.

"So why the higher unemployment rate? And that's the really good news because almost … more than 400,000 people came off the sidelines and said, 'We want jobs.' … For several months after COVID, folks were staying home. They weren't reengaging with the economy, and now we're seeing people realize, 'Look, it's time to go back to work.'"

Acosta added: "The story here is more people are going back to work for creating more jobs, and it's a story of American resiliency. ... The government is increasing burdens and regulations. Inflation is out of control. ... The American economy is still moving forward, and that's good news for working Americans."

Acosta later dismissed Biden's budget proposal as "a campaign document" that "is unrealistic even under" former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and "dead on arrival."