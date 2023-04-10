×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alex acosta | newsmax | economy | jobs | inflation

Alex Acosta to Newsmax: Economy 'Hungering' for Front-Line Workers

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 01:22 PM EDT

Former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on Monday said the U.S. economy is "hungering" for "frontline workers" who "do things," "sell things," and "build things."

Discussing recently unveiled unemployment figures on Newsmax's "National Report," Acosta said that "it's been between 3.4% and 3.6% for one year now and, by all accounts, I think it's going to stay at this level.

"You asked me about the McDonald's layoffs on Monday. McDonald's had announced layoffs at their corporate headquarters, and what we talked about then is that while a number of higher-earning workers are being laid off in the tech industry — by Facebook, by Google, by McDonald's corporate — we need more front-line workers.

"Later last week, the new figures came out for job openings, and we had almost 10 million open jobs," Acosta added continued. "If you look at the unemployment data that came out on Friday, you see that all the growth in the labor market and the employment had to do with individuals that don't have college degrees.

"We are hungering for front-line workers, those Americans that do things, that sell things, that build things."

Acosta said that one CEO said something last week about jobs and unemployment that he found "really interesting."

"He said, 'I can hire an MBA for $60,000 but I can't hire a truck driver for $90,000,'" he said. "As long as we need those Americans to work, and as long as Americans aren't willing to do those jobs, unemployment is going to stay right where it is."

Acosta also said that when data from the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index comes out this week, he expects "those numbers to be far, far too high."

"Estimates are at about 6%, and what this means is that for the Federal Reserve, they're going to have to make a tough call," he said. "We're starting to look at recession, where a lot of pressure is on this economy, but inflation continues to be high and, for the average American, housing costs are even higher.

"The cost of groceries is higher, and so the Federal Reserve is going to have to keep pushing interest rates up until this inflation figure comes down."

According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, financial markets were leaning toward the U.S. central bank hiking rates by another 25 basis points at its policy meeting May 2-3.

Last month, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but acknowledged financial market stress by saying it was close to pausing further rate increases.

It has hiked its policy rate by 475 basis points since last March from the near-zero level to the current 4.75%-5.00% range.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta on Monday said the U.S. economy is "hungering" for "front-line workers" who "do things," "sell things" and "build things."
alex acosta, newsmax, economy, jobs, inflation
447
2023-22-10
Monday, 10 April 2023 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved