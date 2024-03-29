Fathers Murray, Alar to Newsmax: Easter a Time of Grace, Hope

In a Friday interview with Newsmax, Father Gerald Murray from the Archdiocese of New York and Father Chris Alar, provincial superior for the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, provided insights on the significance of Easter against the backdrop of contemporary challenges.

Alar offered historical context: "He was buried in a tomb in Jerusalem ... It's there in the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher." Emphasizing the Easter octave, he noted its culmination in Divine Mercy Sunday, urging believers to seek grace for spiritual renewal.

Murray echoed Alar's sentiments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," framing Easter as a victory over adversity. "Life is a struggle between good and evil. ... Our leader is Jesus Christ," he declared, highlighting the resurrection as a beacon of hope in navigating life's trials.

The conversation shifted to societal concerns, with Murray addressing moral decay and crime. "People don't believe they stand under God's judgment," he said, underscoring the need for a moral compass rooted in faith.

Alar reinforced the theme of personal agency in salvation: "Not all mankind will be saved. ... Salvation is our free will choice." He urged individuals to seize the opportunity for redemption, particularly during Easter, a time "most full of grace."

Their reflections encompassed theological and social dimensions, underscoring the enduring relevance of Easter's message amidst contemporary challenges.

Alar's assertion regarding the historical location of Jesus' tomb added depth to the discussion, highlighting the rich tradition surrounding Easter's origins.

"There is the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher; and within that we find the tomb, which is commonly recognized as the place where Jesus' body was laid before he rose on the third day."

Murray's emphasis on the resurrection as a source of hope resonated as a counterbalance to societal despair.

"We should say the Lord is risen and with him I will also rise, because I believe and I follow."

