Pastor Nicole Crank to Newsmax: This Easter, Look Within and See Jesus

Pastor Nicole Crank said Americans should look within this Easter Sunday.

"One of the things that I love about Easter is it gives us a time of reflection. And I think a lot of times when people reflect, we look inside and we're trying to look in us and find the answers. And like most Americans, I don't have the answers," Crank said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"So if we just try and look at us, I think sometimes we get panicked and we get a little bit depressed and a little bit anxious.

"But when we look in, and we can see Jesus and know that there is a God; he is alive. He does love us, and he's a God of love. He's not looking to crush anybody. He's not looking to hurt anybody. He's looking to love and to save and to help," she continued.

"And so, when I look inside and we look inside and we can find Jesus in those moments of reflection on weekends like this, I think it gives us hope. And I think that's what we need as a global economy, a global world and a global family," she added.

Crank and her husband, David Crank, are the co-founders and lead pastors of FaithChurch.com.

