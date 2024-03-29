×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: easter | jesus | christ | god

Pastor Nicole Crank to Newsmax: This Easter, Look Within and See Jesus

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 06:33 PM EDT

Pastor Nicole Crank said Americans should look within this Easter Sunday.

"One of the things that I love about Easter is it gives us a time of reflection. And I think a lot of times when people reflect, we look inside and we're trying to look in us and find the answers. And like most Americans, I don't have the answers," Crank said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"So if we just try and look at us, I think sometimes we get panicked and we get a little bit depressed and a little bit anxious.

"But when we look in, and we can see Jesus and know that there is a God; he is alive. He does love us, and he's a God of love. He's not looking to crush anybody. He's not looking to hurt anybody. He's looking to love and to save and to help," she continued.

"And so, when I look inside and we look inside and we can find Jesus in those moments of reflection on weekends like this, I think it gives us hope. And I think that's what we need as a global economy, a global world and a global family," she added.

Crank and her husband, David Crank, are the co-founders and lead pastors of FaithChurch.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Pastor Nicole Crank said Americans should look within this Easter Sunday.
easter, jesus, christ, god
265
2024-33-29
Friday, 29 March 2024 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved