Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Texas Abortion Law 'So Unconstitutional'

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Thursday that the recent Texas law essentially banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy is ''so unconstitutional'' because it allows private citizens to enforce the law through litigation.

Dershowitz said on ''American Agenda,'' ''I think it's so unconstitutional. I don't even know where to begin, the idea of giving individuals the right to enforce the law. What if Texas next passed the law saying that anybody had the right to prevent gay marriage?

"If any gay people get married, you can sue them and anybody who facilitated the gay marriage and collect $10,000, or any Black person who wants to vote, a white person can sue them.''

He later added, ''I think that even conservative justices, certainly [Chief Justice John] Roberts and certainly I think [Associate Justice Brett] Kavanaugh will say that the mechanism that Texas has selected, forgetting about abortion, the mechanism that Texas has selected, allowing individual 'Buttinskys,' individual busybodies to say, 'We don't like what's going on in an abortion clinic, we have nothing to do with it, we don't know the people, we have no knowledge of it,' is exactly the same as if two gay people were getting married, and [they] say, 'We don't like gay marriage and so we're going to interfere.'''

Dershowitz said, ''So, I think the Supreme Court will strike down that mechanism as in violation of the constitutional obligation of government to enforce the law, and not to turn it over to surrogate busybodies.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here