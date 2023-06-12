Dershowitz to Newsmax: Source of Trump Indictment Very Questionable

Despite a stronger indictment by the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump than most people thought it would be, its source is still very questionable, as this was part of a targeted attempt to get the former president, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday.

Dershowitz, speaking on "National Agenda," added that "the main thing is that this trial should be televised," so that the American public can see for itself if it is carried out in a fair manner."

He also emphasized that "Congress should immediately pass legislation now requiring the opening of federal courthouses to television, particularly when you have something involving the national interest like this," because "we should not have to learn about the trial through the filter" of the mainstream media.

Dershowitz, who had a chance over the weekend to read the actual indictment after it was unsealed, said it was stronger than what most people thought it would be.

He particularly pointed to the evidence of Trump waiving a piece of paper, saying, "I could have declassified this document, but I didn't. Look at this, it is secret."

Dershowitz stressed that this is, "if not a smoking gun, at least a gun with his fingerprints on it," and that it will be to be the hardest charge to overcome.

He added, "None of us knew about this [evidence] before it was unsealed."

Despite this, Dershowitz said, "The source of the indictment is still very questionable. This was a targeted attempt to get Trump."

He made clear that when you go after someone in multiple cases all over the country, like what is being done to Trump, it is very likely you are gong to find something. He also said that the really difficult question is, despite the evidence discovered, "Was the targeting appropriate?"

Dershowitz, author of the book "Get Trump," said that one of the problems for the former president is that he is having difficulty assembling a legal team, because an extremist organization called Project 65 has threatened to file Bar charges against anyone who dares to represent Trump.

Dershowitz denounced these actions as a McCarthy-like concerted effort to stop anyone from defending Trump.

