×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | trump indictment | targeting

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Source of Trump Indictment Very Questionable

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 03:30 PM EDT

Despite a stronger indictment by the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump than most people thought it would be, its source is still very questionable, as this was part of a targeted attempt to get the former president, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday.

Dershowitz, speaking on "National Agenda," added that "the main thing is that this trial should be televised," so that the American public can see for itself if it is carried out in a fair manner."

He also emphasized that "Congress should immediately pass legislation now requiring the opening of federal courthouses to television, particularly when you have something involving the national interest like this," because "we should not have to learn about the trial through the filter" of the mainstream media.

Dershowitz, who had a chance over the weekend to read the actual indictment after it was unsealed, said it was stronger than what most people thought it would be.

He particularly pointed to the evidence of Trump waiving a piece of paper, saying, "I could have declassified this document, but I didn't. Look at this, it is secret."

Dershowitz stressed that this is, "if not a smoking gun, at least a gun with his fingerprints on it," and that it will be to be the hardest charge to overcome.

He added, "None of us knew about this [evidence] before it was unsealed."

Despite this, Dershowitz said, "The source of the indictment is still very questionable. This was a targeted attempt to get Trump."

He made clear that when you go after someone in multiple cases all over the country, like what is being done to Trump, it is very likely you are gong to find something. He also said that the really difficult question is, despite the evidence discovered, "Was the targeting appropriate?"

Dershowitz, author of the book "Get Trump," said that one of the problems for the former president is that he is having difficulty assembling a legal team, because an extremist organization called Project 65 has threatened to file Bar charges against anyone who dares to represent Trump.

Dershowitz denounced these actions as a McCarthy-like concerted effort to stop anyone from defending Trump.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Despite a stronger indictment by the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump than most people thought it would be, its source is still very questionable, as this was part of a targeted attempt to get the former president, Harvard Law School professor...
alan dershowitz, trump indictment, targeting
414
2023-30-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved