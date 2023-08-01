Dershowitz to Newsmax: Indictment Does Not Meet 'High Standard' of Going After Foe

Harvard Law School Emeritus Professor and author Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the third criminal indictment brought against former President Donald Trump does not meet the "high standard" of going after a political opponent.

Dershowitz acknowledged that a conviction is likely to come, given that the epicenter for the indictment is Washington, D.C. But given that it's President Joe Biden's Department of Justice, it falls short, Dershowitz said.

"But it doesn't satisfy the high standard when you're going after your political opponent," Dershowitz said on "The Record with Greta Van Susterern."

Dershowitz said Trump is not being treated fairly.

Further, Dershowitz said the New York indictment "is the worst of the made-up crimes" and doesn't come close to the standard.

"New York is the worst indictment I've seen in 60 years of practice," Dershowitz told Van Susterern.

Dershowitz called the Florida indictment the strongest of the four – expecting a fourth from Georgia. However, he said even then the obstruction charge is based on "triple hearsay."

"Even Florida is not strong enough to influence an election," Dershowitz told Van Susterern.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!