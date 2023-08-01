×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | indictment | donald trump | joe biden | doj

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Indictment Does Not Meet 'High Standard' of Going After Foe

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:00 PM EDT

Harvard Law School Emeritus Professor and author Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the third criminal indictment brought against former President Donald Trump does not meet the "high standard" of going after a political opponent.

Dershowitz acknowledged that a conviction is likely to come, given that the epicenter for the indictment is Washington, D.C. But given that it's President Joe Biden's Department of Justice, it falls short, Dershowitz said.

"But it doesn't satisfy the high standard when you're going after your political opponent," Dershowitz said on "The Record with Greta Van Susterern."

Dershowitz said Trump is not being treated fairly.

Further, Dershowitz said the New York indictment "is the worst of the made-up crimes" and doesn't come close to the standard.

"New York is the worst indictment I've seen in 60 years of practice," Dershowitz told Van Susterern.

Dershowitz called the Florida indictment the strongest of the four – expecting a fourth from Georgia. However, he said even then the obstruction charge is based on "triple hearsay."

"Even Florida is not strong enough to influence an election," Dershowitz told Van Susterern.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Harvard Law School Emeritus Professor and author Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the third criminal indictment brought against former President Donald Trump does not meet the "high standard" of going after a political opponent.
alan dershowitz, indictment, donald trump, joe biden, doj
227
2023-00-01
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved