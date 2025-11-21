WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: alan dershowitz | donald trump | zohran mamdani

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Should Confront Mamdani on Antisemitism

By    |   Friday, 21 November 2025 11:34 AM EST

President Donald Trump must directly confront New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on his "anti-Jewish, anti-Israel rhetoric" when he meets with him at the Oval Office, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Newsmax Friday, before the face-to-face meeting was to be held. 

"I would hope that the president would confront Mamdani and say, look, we can work together, but I can't work with a bigot. I can't work with an anti-Semite," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He added that he wants Trump to tell Mamdani that he "can't [work with] somebody who is prepared to attack the Jewish people or Zionism, who won't recognize our most important ally in the Middle East, Israel's right to exist as the nation-state of the Jewish people."

Trump and Mamdani, a democratic socialist whom the president has accused of being a communist, will likely be able to cooperate on some areas, Dershowitz acknowledged, but he pointed out that there has been some unrest after Mamdani's election. 

"Even before he's the mayor of New York, in his name we see people protesting in front of my synagogue," he said. "Threatening and intimidating, we're seeing that all over ... we're seeing the Mamdani effect already with increased violence against the Jewish community."

Pressed on which version of Mamdani might appear for the meeting,  the polished campaigner or the more ideological figure criticized by opponents, Dershowitz said Trump should expect an effort at charm.

"Oh, of course, the smiling, good-looking, articulate Mamdani, who fooled so many New Yorkers, including so many Jews," will be at the meeting, said Dershowitz. 

But he argued that the mayor-elect's public presentation would not sway Trump.

"He's not going to fool Donald Trump," he said. "Donald Trump is [too] smart to be taken by that rhetoric."

He noted that Trump "has already told us what he thinks of Mamdani."

Even so, Dershowitz said political realities mean the two will have to work together.

"He's going to have to work with him because not only is he the mayor of New York," he said, "but we're going to see mayors in Seattle, San Francisco, probably Minneapolis, other big blue cities who are replicas of Mamdani."

He warned that the spread of this political trend will pose difficulties not just for the administration, but for communities across the country.

"And that's going to be very, very difficult for the president and most important, for the American people," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Donald Trump must directly confront New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on his "anti-Jewish, anti-Israel rhetoric" when he meets with him at the Oval Office, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Newsmax Friday...
alan dershowitz, donald trump, zohran mamdani
549
2025-34-21
Friday, 21 November 2025 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved