Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: US Should Not Fund Taliban

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax for sending aid to Afghanistan, saying that the assistance would end up in the hands of the Taliban, which he describes as "murderous bullies."

"We shouldn't" give funding to Afghanistan, Fallon said on Tuesday's "American Agenda."

"We should cut them off completely," he added. "My fear would be any funding that we gave them, whether it's in actual hard money or if it's in goods, would... just empower this [Taliban] regime because we've seen this the world over with Somalia [and] North Korea. Lot of the times, food and medical supplies are power. And the Taliban will probably just hoard it to solidify their position."

Fallon's comments come in light of White House press secretary Jen Psaki's announcement that $64 million in aid would be sent to Afghanistan.

But according to Fallon, Psaki's comments are incredibly naive. ''To think that we're going to be able to help the Afghan people? And the conduit and facilitator is going to be the Taliban? That would be laughable if it wasn't so dang sad," he said.

According to The Hill, the $64 million is part of $600 million in aid gathered by the United Nations in an effort to prevent famine in Afghanistan.

Fallon said sources of his indicate that the Chinese have already gathered at Bagram Air Base.

