Arizona Official to Newsmax: 2020 Vote Has Been Investigated, Litigated

Adrian Fontes, Arizona's secretary of state, told Newsmax on Tuesday he is pushing back against the Department of Justice's attempts to investigate any irregularities associated with the 2020 election in his state.

On "Finnerty," Fontes said he was concerned part of the DOJ investigation was to get the personally identifying information of Arizona voters, many of whom cast a ballot by mail.

"But at the end of the day, 2020 is long over, and we have moved on," Fontes said. "I'm happy to report ... I also presided over the Electoral College when Donald Trump won Arizona in 2024 with 81% of the vote by mail.

"Mail-in balloting has been used by both parties very successfully here in Arizona," Fontes said. "Voters love it, and we're going to keep doing it."

Fontes said that then-Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich investigated the 2020 election and put out a 24-page report on his findings.

"It's been investigated. It has been investigated thoroughly and completely. It's been litigated and relitigated," Fontes said.

"What I'm hoping is that we can get away from the grievances of one candidate who lost in 2020 and move on to talk about all of the other things that Americans need to deal with."

He reiterated that an investigation by the Department of Justice would not be necessary.

"Arizonans trust these elections," Fontes said. "Arizonans want to move towards making sure that they can take care of all of the other issues that are happening in their lives."

Fontes asserted that the Grand Canyon State has robust safeguards that include citizenship checks and requires voters to present photo identification at the polls.

"Every ballot in Arizona is a ballot on paper, and I understand that there's a lot of people who are still hearing about voting machines and no IDs and things of this nature," Fontes said.

"We follow the law in Arizona as it pertains to executing our elections, and it is a human endeavor. All that means is we've got to keep working to make it better and better."

Fontes vowed to cooperate with any DOJ subpoena.

"We're going to do what's legal, which is all we've ever done," Fontes said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com