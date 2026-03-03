Texas GOP Chair to Newsmax: Not Worried About Texas Senate Race

Abraham George, the chair of the Texas Republican Party, told Newsmax on Tuesday that no matter who wins the Senate GOP primary, he is confident the Republican nominee will win the general election.

George dismissed concerns about the electability of Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is challenging incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Rep. Wesley Hunt is also running in the primary.

"I don't think there's a concern from the party's side," George said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE." "I think any candidate we have, any three of them, would be just fine in the November election. I'm a Paxton guy, but that's not something I go out and tell anyone during the election."

George noted that no matter who wins, Texas is not a blue state.

"Whoever we put up, we will win, especially on a statewide race," George said. "We flipped 12 counties in the last cycle with President [Donald] Trump on the ballot. And the president just showed up to Texas a couple of days ago. And so we're not worried about it."

While he is confident Texas will stay Republican, George noted there is a lot of work to do.

"I was told yesterday that we're going to have about $600 million from the Democrat side that's going to come to Texas," George said. "I'm expecting more than that."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett faces state Sen. James Talarico in the Democratic primary.

If no candidate gets to 50% in either primary, a runoff election will take place in May.

Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988.

