Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Rescinding Roe v. Wade Makes Abortion a State Issue

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax that, in the likelihood Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would set a precedent making, once again, abortion a state issue.

During her appearance on "American Agenda," Cammack says, "viability is absolutely happening at 15 weeks. We've seen this. Science is catching up. And,"those on the other side of the issue," say, 'well, you know, maybe that's one of the things.'"

"I fire back with, 'aren't you sick and tired of the hypocrisy of government?' How is it they could classify bacteria on Mars as life, but they're not going to classify that child with a functioning brain and heartbeat in the womb as life?"

The congresswoman adds that overturning of "Roe v. Wade is simply sending this issue back to the states where it belonged for so long. [Protesters] don't understand that. I can't imagine how foolish someone must feel protesting an issue that they quite frankly don't understand."

The congresswoman's comment comes after Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, outlining the rationale for the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. The leaked ruling is from Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The appeal is still pending adjudication. One of the central questions presented in the case asks, "whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional?"

The opinion of Alito, in the leaked ruling, appears to rest on the originalist interpretation that abortion was not mentioned in the Constitution and, therefore, not protected under it.

