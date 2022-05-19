×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | ban | trigger law | supreme court | mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Reeves: American People on Our Side, Support Overturning Roe

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 07:35 PM

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told Newsmax on Thursday that he believes ''the American people are on our side'' in terms of upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and overturning Roe v. Wade.

''If the Mississippi law is upheld ... then obviously Mississippi moves in the right direction. But I will tell you, even so, there will still be 39 out of 42 countries in Europe that have more restrictions on abortion than Mississippi did. If, in fact, the court just simply upholds our law,'' Reeves explained on ''Spicer & Co.''

''That’s the reason we went further and asked for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. But we believe that the American people are not for abortion on demand. We think, clearly, a vast majority of Americans do not want abortions allowed in the third trimester.''

Reeves’ comments follow liberal backlash after a draft majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico on May 2. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case opinion would overturn Roe’s nearly 50-year precedent and send regulations on the procedure back to states.

The Mississippi governor explained that if Roe were overturned, his state has a trigger law that would ban abortion except in cases of rape and life-threatening situations for the mother.

''There’s no doubt that there are instances, there are individuals, that certainly push for exceptions and that’s OK,'' Reeves said. ''What we’re trying to do in Mississippi is illustrate the fact that there have been 63 million American babies that have been aborted since Roe v. Wade was enacted.''

Reeves also said the state has ''no intention of banning contraceptives,'' arguing that ''the next phase of the pro-life movement'' is to make sure expecting mothers ''have the resources they need.''

''Also, the next phase of the pro-life movement ... is going to be focusing on trying to find ways ... to make it easier in Mississippi for adoptions, for foster care.''

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told Newsmax on Thursday that he believes "the American people are on our side" in terms of upholding Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban and overturning Roe v. Wade.
abortion, ban, trigger law, supreme court, mississippi
368
2022-35-19
Thursday, 19 May 2022 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved