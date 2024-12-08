Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Congress Can Give DOGE Ideas Permanency

Rep. Aaron Bean, co-chair of the House DOGE caucus, said Sunday on Newsmax that it will be important for Congress to "add permanency" to the recommendations made through President-elect Donald Trump's DOGE initiative.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the government efficiency effort's leaders, are "two of the smartest men in the world," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

But while they will work directly with Trump, most of their recommendations will be done through executive order, meaning the orders can be canceled by a successor to Trump.

He added that Reps. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and Blake Moore, R-Utah, have created a team that will lead to members of Congress coming in and adding permanency to what Trump and his DOGE team are doing.

"One of the things that have recently happened that gives us wind in our sails is that Chevron decision, the Supreme Court decision that says these government bureaucracies don't have the power to create law or go forward," said Bean. "So Congress has that role and this Congressional Rule Act says that Congress can undo some of these crazy things that bureaucrats have created."

But it will be important for the caucus to reach out to Democrats, he said, adding that two Democrats, Val Hoyle of Oregon and Jared Moskowitz of Florida, have agreed to the DOGE effort.

"Waste, fraud, and abuse shouldn't be a partisan issue," said Bean. "We want to get everybody on board so that we can have a robust discussion, and let's assess what our country's priorities should be and how we can get lean to compete in this new global stage."

Americans are welcome to send an email to Congress at doge@gmail.house.gov to offer suggestions for cutting spending, said Bean.

"We've already received hundreds of emails of suggestions or ideas," he said. "We're going to be divvying those up through the caucus so that we can give them some consideration to see if it's something we want to carry forward, but it's going to be an exciting time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com