WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aaron bean | doge | congress | donald trump | recommendations | spending | government

Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Congress Can Give DOGE Ideas Permanency

By    |   Sunday, 08 December 2024 02:39 PM EST

Rep. Aaron Bean, co-chair of the House DOGE caucus, said Sunday on Newsmax that it will be important for Congress to "add permanency" to the recommendations made through President-elect Donald Trump's DOGE initiative.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the government efficiency effort's leaders, are "two of the smartest men in the world," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

But while they will work directly with Trump, most of their recommendations will be done through executive order, meaning the orders can be canceled by a successor to Trump.

He added that Reps. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and Blake Moore, R-Utah, have created a team that will lead to members of Congress coming in and adding permanency to what Trump and his DOGE team are doing.

"One of the things that have recently happened that gives us wind in our sails is that Chevron decision, the Supreme Court decision that says these government bureaucracies don't have the power to create law or go forward," said Bean. "So Congress has that role and this Congressional Rule Act says that Congress can undo some of these crazy things that bureaucrats have created."

But it will be important for the caucus to reach out to Democrats, he said, adding that two Democrats, Val Hoyle of Oregon and Jared Moskowitz of Florida, have agreed to the DOGE effort.

"Waste, fraud, and abuse shouldn't be a partisan issue," said Bean. "We want to get everybody on board so that we can have a robust discussion, and let's assess what our country's priorities should be and how we can get lean to compete in this new global stage."

Americans are welcome to send an email to Congress at doge@gmail.house.gov to offer suggestions for cutting spending, said Bean.

"We've already received hundreds of emails of suggestions or ideas," he said. "We're going to be divvying those up through the caucus so that we can give them some consideration to see if it's something we want to carry forward, but it's going to be an exciting time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Aaron Bean, co-chair of the House DOGE caucus, said Sunday on Newsmax that it will be important for Congress to "add permanency" to the recommendations made through President-elect Donald Trump's DOGE initiative.
aaron bean, doge, congress, donald trump, recommendations, spending, government
386
2024-39-08
Sunday, 08 December 2024 02:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved