Amazon Staff Ordered Back to Office Likely Not Working

Amazon's mandate that employees return to the office five days a week follows a survey that showed hybrid or remote workers often slack on the job, reported The Hill.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in a message shared with employees said the company's leadership had been thinking in recent months about how to better "invent, collaborate and be connected enough to each other" to deliver the best results for customers and the business.

"We've decided that we're going to return to being in the office the way we were before the onset of Covid," he wrote.

"We've observed that it's easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless; and, teams tend to be better connected to one another."

The mandate has pushed 73% of surveyed staffers to consider quitting.

According to The Hill, several studies show that remote work makes employees happy and doesn't hinder productivity.

Another survey, though, found that remote workers are allowing people to slack on the job.

SurveyMonkey asked 3,117 full-time workers in the U.S. about their work habits and found that 46% say they multitask on work calls. The same number said they complete house chores during their working hours.

Additionally, 20% said they took naps and 17% said they watched TV or played video games or worked from a different location without telling anyone.

Jassy in his memo said the company has observed that it is easier for employees to "learn, model, practice and strengthen" Amazon's culture and brainstorm when they're together in person.

"If anything, the last 15 months we've been back in the office at least three days a week has strengthened our conviction about the benefits," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.