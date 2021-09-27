Aaron Babbitt to Newsmax: Biden Dividing America

Just eight months into the Biden administration, the United States has already been set back "years," Aaron Babbitt told Newsmax.

"We've gone back five years at this point," Babbitt, the husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by a police officer in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We're being systematically separated by this administration, starting with race," he said. The left now have declared "Everybody's a racist," Babbitt said. "America's not a racist nation. They're just trying to make it a racist nation."

Their ploy, Babbitt said, is to get Americans to fight one another and ignore what leftist politicians are doing in Washington.

"And then they want to get into your health status and your vaccination status, and if you're not compliant, you're compliant," he said. "They're systematically dividing us as Americans and we need to become one to get back what we have."

Ashli Babbitt died after being shot by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd on Jan. 6 when she tried to crawl through a window at the Capitol. An investigation has cleared Byrd of wrongdoing, but her husband has continued to seek an inquiry into her death.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,V FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here