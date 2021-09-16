Ashli Babbitt's Husband Discourages Violence at Upcoming 'Justice for J6' Rally

The husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed during the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, has requested there be no violence at an upcoming rally in Washington, D.C.

"Justice for J6," a gathering intended to show support for people arrested after the Jan. 6 attack, is scheduled for Saturday.

"The last thing I want is violence occurring in my wife's name. I don't want it," Aaron Babbitt told Fox 5. "More bloodshed at this point is not going to do anything in terms of getting justice for Ashli."

Ashli Babbitt died after being shot as she tried to breach a door leading to the Speaker's Lobby as the Capitol Police evacuated members of Congress during the Jan. 6 Capitol violence.

Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot Ashli Babbitt, was cleared of wrongdoing by the Capitol Police and the Justice Department. Aaron Babbitt said he believed his wife was murdered.

Aaron Babbitt told Fox 5 he hadn't considered attending Saturday's rally.

"I remain in my small little enclave of friends and family and I don't really — the second you go outside of that circle it's like you're just flooded with people that want to talk to you and pump your head full of stuff. That's not my game. I've never been a political person," he said.

Aaron Babbitt added that former President Donald Trump reached out to him in July, and the two men had a great phone conversation talking about Ashli.

Matt Braynard, the "Justice for J6" organizer and a former Trump campaign staffer, has warned rally attendees against showing support for Trump or President Joe Biden.

"We request that anybody attending our events not wear any clothing or have signs supportive of either President Trump or Biden," Braynard tweeted Tuesday.

"Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous."

Braynard said he expected about 700 people to attend the rally, the Washington Examiner reported. A temporary fence around the Capitol is returning for the event.

Axios reported Wednesday that Capitol Police has asked the Department of Defense to provide National Guard support for the rally.

"The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on Sept. 18," according to a USCP statement.