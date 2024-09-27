La. AG to Newsmax: Pediatrics Group Doing Disservice in Gender Care

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told Newsmax on Friday that the American Academy of Pediatrics is irresponsible for recommending puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical intervention to treat youth diagnosed with gender dysphoria when there is no scientific data to back the treatments.

Murrill is among 21 state attorneys general, all Republicans, who have signed on to a letter drafted Tuesday by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador that accuses the AAP of possible "violations of state consumer protection statutes" over its recommendations for gender dysphoria care for children. It also requests information detailing the AAP’s evidence for its recommendations.

"It's just the height of irresponsible conduct for the American Academy of Pediatrics to be pushing out information like this, which has no scientific basis," Murrill told “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “And we go through those problems in our letter, and we ask them to provide us with a lot of backup information because we think it's deceptive and leads to drastically life-changing consequences for children."

The letter states the AAP authoritatively declares puberty blockers are reversible, but "that claim is scientifically unsupported and contradicts what is medically known. And because that claim raises questions under most state consumer protection laws, it has the undersigned alarmed."

"In fact, all the evidence points to [puberty blockers] being not reversible," Murrill said. "That there are significant consequences for fertility, for bone density, lifelong consequences for these children. Not to mention the fact that you are consigning them to a lifetime of dependency on Big Pharma, and you're mutilating their bodies. So, I don't see how anybody could, with a straight face, say that there aren't lifelong consequences for children."

Murrill said the letter also helps toward standing up for parental rights. Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently vetoed a law that would require judges to consider a parent's acceptance or affirmation of their child's gender identity when weighing child custody disputes.

"I do think that we need to stand up for parental rights," Murrill said. "We've seen an assault on parental rights, and we've seen this pressure on the gender ideology coming from all sources, including the federal government. It's important that we stand up together and push back because the federal government has been part of the main source of the pressure."

