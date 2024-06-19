Sen. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: 'Very Positive' About Upcoming Election

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., feels "very positive" about prospects for the upcoming general election.

"We have West Virginia Gov. [Jim] Justice, he's won that race; I mean, it's all but done – you have Tim Sheehy up in Montana: This guy is a phenomenal American hero, a success story; his wife is an American hero as well and someone that everybody wants to get behind," Mullin told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"Trump's up by 22 points in Montana. You have Tim Sheehy that's even with [Democrat Sen. Jon] Tester now. This will be the first time Tester has ever been on a ballot with Trump, too. We feel very positive. In fact, the Democrats have moved that over to more of a red than a purple now.

"You have Bernie Moreno in Ohio that is just absolutely killing it," he added.

"I mean, what a success story. First-generation immigrant, come here, had taken advantage of what America can offer, legally, and has been very successful in doing so. His son in law, Max, is already a congressman inside the state. I mean, this is a true success story that people want to rally behind."

Republicans have a good shot at winning the Senate majority in November, and they know Trump's support is key to doing that, especially in solidly Republican states like Ohio and Montana where Democrat incumbents are struggling to hold on, according to Mullin.

Moreno is challenging incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

