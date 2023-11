Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has temporarily shifted focus from MMA mats to physical recovery following his announcement on Instagram that he suffered an ACL tear and has undergone surgery, the New York Post reported.

"[I] tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," Zuckerberg stated, his competitive MMA fight now pushed back due to the injury. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover."

Zuckerberg's injury comes after a buzzworthy challenge from X owner Elon Musk for a "cage match." With his current focus on healing, Zuckerberg's plans for any high-profile fights remain unknown.