Kari Lake to Newsmax: Mamdani's FDNY Pick Makes No Sense

Kari Lake told Newsmax on Monday that New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's decision to appoint Lillian Bonsignore as head of the city fire department raises serious questions about merit-based leadership, arguing that professional qualifications, not personal identity, should determine who runs crucial public safety agencies.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Lake reacted to Mamdani's selection of Bonsignore, who previously oversaw emergency medical services operations at the FDNY but has no firefighting experience.

Bonsignore would be the first openly gay person to lead the department.

"They want to check the box," said Lake, acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Lake said she believes many Americans are frustrated by what she called an overemphasis on identity politics rather than competence and experience.

"Frankly, I don't care who you're sleeping with," Lake said. "I just don't want to hear about it.

"And that goes for whether you're straight or gay."

Lake added that she believes many Americans, including gay Americans, are tired of being defined by sexual orientation rather than professional ability.

"I've got many friends who happen to be gay," she said.

"They're tired of it. They're tired of just being defined by that."

Bonsignore's appointment has drawn attention because FDNY commissioners have traditionally risen through the ranks of firefighting leadership.

Although EMS plays a vital role in the department, operational firefighting experience has historically been viewed as central to managing the nation's largest fire department.

Lake said the decision does not align with common-sense leadership standards.

"The fact that she's not a firefighter, you know, it just doesn't make a lot of sense," she said.

Lake emphasized that public trust depends on hiring leaders based on demonstrated expertise and performance rather than personal characteristics.

"Let's define people by the content of their character, what they do, how they help, how they make improvements and bring improvements to this world rather than what's going on in their private life in their bedroom," she said.

Host Rob Schmitt noted that questions would likely be different if Bonsignore did not carry the historic distinction of being the first openly gay commissioner, prompting speculation about whether she would have received the job otherwise.

Lake responded by broadening her criticism to what she described as a wider cultural trend.

"God forbid, in this world, a straight, white male," she said. "My God, I mean, goodness gracious, they have been demonized."

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has defended his transition team's appointments as reflective of his vision for inclusive leadership as he prepares to take office.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com