N.Y. Magazine Edits Cover After Mamdani Aide Quits Over Old Posts

New York magazine has digitally altered its latest cover to remove a former member of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's staff after she resigned from her position over anti-Jewish posts from over a decade ago, The New York Times reports.

Catherine Almonte Da Costa spent just one day as Mamdani's director of appointments before resigning. She was featured in the photo along with nine other aides and Mamdani.

Lauren Starke, a spokeswoman for the publication, told the Times the magazine's editors "decided to remove her from the image, since it was meant to represent the mayor-elect's inner circle for the new administration."

There is now open white space where Da Costa once stood.

Mamdani said Da Costa "expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted."

The Anti-Defamation League said the posts "echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people."

"Money hungry Jews smh," Da Costa posted on X on Jan. 4, 2011.

"Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps," she wrote on June 22, 2011.

"I always think its (sic) strange that orthodox Jewish women can't expose their hair, so they wear wigs. I guess that it beats wearing a head scarf," she said in a July 10, 2012, post.

Mamdani, 34, became New York City's mayor on Thursday, vowing at a public swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall to enact an aggressive agenda aimed at making the nation's largest city more affordable for working people.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was elected last November in a prominent victory that could influence this year's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Some Democrats have embraced his style; Republicans portray him as a foil on the national political stage.

Mamdani campaigned heavily on cost-of-living issues and was sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump, whose approval rating has fallen over the past year amid economic concerns.

Reuters contributed to this report.