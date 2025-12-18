Mamdani Aide Quits Over Anti-Jewish Posts

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's new Director of Appointments Catherine Almonte Da Costa has resigned from her position over anti-Jewish posts, reports Politico.

Da Costa spent just one day on the job.

"I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements. These statements are not indicative of who I am," she said in a statement.

"As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation."

Mamdani said Da Costa "expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted."

The Judge Street Journal first posted Da Costa's tweets.

"Money hungry Jews smh" she posted on X on Jan. 4, 2011.

"Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps," Da Costa wrote on June 22, 2011.

"I always think its (sic) strange that orthodox Jewish women can't expose their hair so they wear wigs. I guess that it beats wearing a head scarf," she wrote in a July 10, 2012, post.

"Far Rockaway train is the Jew train," she said on June 27, 2012.

The Anti-Defamation League said the posts "echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people."

"Tweeting about 'Money hungry Jews' is indefensible," the New York and New Jersey chapter of the organization wrote.

"We appreciate Da Costa has relationships with members of the Jewish community, but her posts require immediate explanation — not just from Ms. Da Costa, but also from the Mayor-Elect," the chapter added.