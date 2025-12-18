WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zohran mamdani | anti-jewish | posts | catherine almonte da costa | resigned

Mamdani Aide Quits Over Anti-Jewish Posts

By    |   Thursday, 18 December 2025 06:36 PM EST

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's new Director of Appointments Catherine Almonte Da Costa has resigned from her position over anti-Jewish posts, reports Politico.

Da Costa spent just one day on the job.

"I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements. These statements are not indicative of who I am," she said in a statement.

"As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation."

Mamdani said Da Costa "expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted."

The Judge Street Journal first posted Da Costa's tweets.

"Money hungry Jews smh" she posted on X on Jan. 4, 2011.

"Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps," Da Costa wrote on June 22, 2011.

"I always think its (sic) strange that orthodox Jewish women can't expose their hair so they wear wigs. I guess that it beats wearing a head scarf," she wrote in a July 10, 2012, post.

"Far Rockaway train is the Jew train," she said on June 27, 2012.

The Anti-Defamation League said the posts "echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people."

"Tweeting about 'Money hungry Jews' is indefensible," the New York and New Jersey chapter of the organization wrote.

"We appreciate Da Costa has relationships with members of the Jewish community, but her posts require immediate explanation — not just from Ms. Da Costa, but also from the Mayor-Elect," the chapter added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's new Director of Appointments Catherine Almonte Da Costa has resigned from her position over anti-Jewish posts, reports Politico.
zohran mamdani, anti-jewish, posts, catherine almonte da costa, resigned
276
2025-36-18
Thursday, 18 December 2025 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved