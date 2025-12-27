WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zohran mamdani | backed | democrat | socialist | candidate | u.s. | holidays

Mamdani-Backed Socialist Candidate Rejects Key American Holidays

By    |   Saturday, 27 December 2025 07:34 PM EST

A state Assembly campaign in Queens is attracting controversy after public statements from a candidate supported by Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani raised questions about her views on American national holidays and broader U.S. traditions.

Aber Kawas, a longtime activist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is running for the Assembly seat representing New York's 34th District. She has drawn support from Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America's Electoral Working Group in a contest to succeed Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, who is not seeking reelection.

Writings attributed to Kawas from 2015, first widely circulated this month, say she does not celebrate major federal holidays such as July 4th, Labor Day, or Veterans Day because she believes they "represent the silencing & destruction of our movements."

In a journal entry from September 2015, Kawas wrote, "Today I do not celebrate a day off, I only recommit myself to a global movement that fights against the death, displacement, and exploitation of people for capital," according to the New York Post.

Kawas added, "For this movement, a day off is not a victory. A day off means nothing, because liberation means everything."

Her remarks drew immediate criticism from local officials.

Queens City Council Member Robert Holden, a Democrat with conservative leanings, said in a statement, "When Zohran Mamdani backs candidates like Aber Kawas who openly hate Labor Day, Veterans Day, and the American Dream, it's a warning sign that we need to stop electing people who despise this country and everything it stands for."

Holden added, "Socialism has failed everywhere, and it's flat-out un-American."

Mamdani's support for Kawas comes as the mayor-elect prepares to take office in one of the nation's largest cities. Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has represented parts of Queens in the New York State Assembly, was elected mayor in November 2025, making him the city's first Muslim and first South Asian mayor.

Kawas' campaign also faces scrutiny for other past statements that critics say underscore opposition to traditional U.S. narratives about the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

In remarks that circulated on social media last month, she described the attack as something a "couple of people did" while connecting it to broader systemic grievances.

Former affiliations and advocacy work have also become points of debate in the race.

Kawas previously interned with the Council on American-Islamic Relations and remains active in Muslim advocacy networks, which opponents label controversial in the broader national security context.

Despite the criticism, Kawas remains a contender in a heavily Democrat district. Gonzalez-Rojas has endorsed her chief of staff, Brian Romero, setting up what is expected to be a competitive primary in the district's progressive-leaning district.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A state Assembly campaign in Queens is attracting controversy after public statements from a candidate supported by Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani raised questions about her views on American national holidays and broader U.S. traditions.
zohran mamdani, backed, democrat, socialist, candidate, u.s., holidays, 911, muslim
441
2025-34-27
Saturday, 27 December 2025 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved