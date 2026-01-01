Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Marks 'New Era' at Mamdani Inauguration

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., praised newly inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, casting his rise as a turning point for the city and a mandate to pursue an aggressively working-class agenda.

Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor in a private ceremony at an abandoned subway station near City Hall. His public oath was administered by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a fellow democratic socialist.

Mamdani, a former state Assembly member, defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the November election. He is the city's first Muslim mayor.

"This ascent marks a new era for New York City," Ocasio-Cortez said, calling Mamdani "a historic new mayor" and arguing he is "guided by his dedication to a working class that makes our beautiful city run."

Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd New Yorkers had "chosen courage over fear" and "prosperity for the many over spoils for the few," urging residents to reject what she described as "entrenched ways" and instead "turn towards making a new future for all of us."

She also highlighted policy goals central to Mamdani's campaign message, including universal child care, affordable housing, and improved public transit, arguing that New Yorkers had chosen those priorities "over the distractions of bigotry" and extreme inequality.

Mamdani was sworn in as mayor after a campaign centered on affordability, promising initiatives such as a rent freeze for many stabilized apartments, expanded or free bus service, and universal child care.