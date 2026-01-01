WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zohran mamdani | alexandria ocasio-cortez | nyc | inauguration

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Marks 'New Era' at Mamdani Inauguration

By    |   Thursday, 01 January 2026 04:03 PM EST

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., praised newly inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, casting his rise as a turning point for the city and a mandate to pursue an aggressively working-class agenda.

Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor in a private ceremony at an abandoned subway station near City Hall. His public oath was administered by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a fellow democratic socialist.

Mamdani, a former state Assembly member, defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the November election. He is the city's first Muslim mayor.

"This ascent marks a new era for New York City," Ocasio-Cortez said, calling Mamdani "a historic new mayor" and arguing he is "guided by his dedication to a working class that makes our beautiful city run." 

Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd New Yorkers had "chosen courage over fear" and "prosperity for the many over spoils for the few," urging residents to reject what she described as "entrenched ways" and instead "turn towards making a new future for all of us." 

She also highlighted policy goals central to Mamdani's campaign message, including universal child care, affordable housing, and improved public transit, arguing that New Yorkers had chosen those priorities "over the distractions of bigotry" and extreme inequality.

Mamdani was sworn in as mayor after a campaign centered on affordability, promising initiatives such as a rent freeze for many stabilized apartments, expanded or free bus service, and universal child care.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., praised newly inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, casting his rise as a turning point for the city and a mandate to pursue an aggressively working-class agenda.
zohran mamdani, alexandria ocasio-cortez, nyc, inauguration
238
2026-03-01
Thursday, 01 January 2026 04:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved