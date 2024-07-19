WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zoe lofgren | joe biden | kamala harris | dnc

Senior Dem Suggests 'Mini Primary' If Biden Steps Aside

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 10:29 PM EDT

During an appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., suggested Friday that a "mini primary," facilitated by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, should be held to decide the Democratic Party's next presidential nominee.

According to The Hill, the overarching theme of the interview was that President Joe Biden should drop out of the race. Biden, however, has said that he will not step down.

But Lofgren said, "Should [Biden] make that decision" to drop out of the race, "there will have to be quick steps."

"Maybe a vetting hosted by former presidents including Obama and Clinton would be helpful and help focus the attention," she added. "And whoever emerges, including [Vice President] Kamala Harris, would be a stronger candidate than if we tried to exclude a transparent public process."

The Democrats' pressure for Biden to step down has increased, sparking speculation about whether Harris would be the nominee if Biden chooses to pass the torch. But there are also questions about whether she can defeat former President Donald Trump in November.

Lofgren, a close ally of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Harris shouldn't be the Democrats' nominee but acknowledged that the vice president would be next in the pecking order.

"I don't think we can do a coronation," Lofgren said. "But obviously, the vice president would be the leading candidate."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
During an appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., suggested Friday that a "mini primary," facilitated by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, should be held to decide the Democratic Party's next presidential nominee.
zoe lofgren, joe biden, kamala harris, dnc
223
2024-29-19
Friday, 19 July 2024 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved